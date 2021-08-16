Catholic World News

Bishop’s residence ruined, priest killed, cardinal injured in Haiti earthquake

August 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: One priest was killed, another is missing, and Cardinal Chibly Langlois suffered serious (but not life-threatening) injuries when the episcopal residence in Les Cayes was destroyed by an earthquake on August 14. Father Emile Beldor was killed; the fate of Father Jean-Antoine Coulanges in not yet known. Two members of the staff at the residence also died.

