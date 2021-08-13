Catholic World News

Afghan Christians fearful of Taliban takeover

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As Taliban forces approach Kabul, the Christians in Afghanistan—already practicing their faith in secret—are fearful for their future prospects under an extreme Islamist government. The Taliban has seized Kandahar province, formerly held by US forces, as it strengthens its grasp on the country.

