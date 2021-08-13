Catholic World News

New Hampshire enacts law to protect churches in future emergencies

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The New Hampshire Religious Liberty Act provides that “during a state of emergency, the state government shall permit a religious organization to continue operating and to engage in religious services to the same or greater extent that other organizations or businesses that provide essential services that are necessary and vital to the health and welfare of the public are permitted to operate.”



The measure passed the state house in a 205-158 vote, and the state senate in a 14-10 vote.

