NY group questions Mayor de Blasio’s silence on hate crimes targeting Catholics

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Following numerous acts of vandalism against Catholic parishes, the Ancient Order of Hibernians urged Mayor Bill de Blasio “to publicly condemn the increasing acts of violence against the Catholic Church in New York City. . . . The Mayor has been very quick to publicly and rightly condemn acts of faith targeting other faiths. However, we can not help but notice the disturbing, deafening silence from the Mayor concerning these heinous acts of hate targeting Catholics.”

