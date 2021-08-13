Catholic World News

Senate, in 50-49 vote, voices opposition to taxpayer-funded abortion

August 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In a 219-208 party-line vote, the US House of Representatives earlier approved appropriations bills that will force taxpayers to fund abortions. In the 50-49 Senate vote, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was the sole Democrat who voted against taxpayer-funded abortions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!