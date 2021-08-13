Catholic World News

Bishop of San Diego asks priests not to take part in religious vaccine exemptions

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Such a declaration is particularly problematic because the Holy See has made it clear that receiving the vaccine is perfectly consistent with Catholic faith, and indeed laudatory in light of the common good in this time of pandemic,” Bishop Robert McElroy wrote in a letter to priests.

