2 years after revolution, Christians in Sudan evaluate gains

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sudan (map) is a northeastern African nation of 45.6 million that is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.



Omar al-Bashir ruled the nation from 1989 until he was overthrown in 2019; Sudan’s foreign minister has announced that al-Bashir will be handed over to the International Criminal Court to be tried for war crimes.

