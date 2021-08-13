Catholic World News

Irish dioceses are reviving ‘Mass Rocks’ tradition

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Amid Covid-related restrictions on attendance in churches, outdoor Masses were recently celebrated in all 26 Irish dioceses on Mass rocks that were used as outdoor altars during persecutions in the 16th through the 18th centuries.

