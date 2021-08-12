Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich ‘leaning hard’ on Catholic ethicists to drop opposition to mandatory vaccination

August 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich is “leaning hard” on board members of the National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC), seeking to reverse the Center’s opposition to mandatory Covid vaccination, the Catholic News Agency reports. Citing unnamed members of the NCBC board, the agency says that the cardinal has called individual board members, hoping to persuade them that the NCBC should retract its statements in favor of individual conscience on vaccines.



The NCBC was established to provide guidance for Church leaders on bioethical issues. About half of the members of the group’s board are Catholic bishops.

