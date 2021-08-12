Catholic World News

Federal judge rules in favor of Indianapolis archdiocese in same-sex marriage discrimination case

August 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In October 2020, the same district court—and the same judge— had ruled that a former guidance counselor, fired after entering a same-sex civil marriage, could file suit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

