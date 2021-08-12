Catholic World News

‘Our reckoning’: US sisters examine their orders’ roles in slavery, racism

August 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Global Sisters Report

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, the Religious of the Sacred Heart “convened a committee to examine the society’s role in racism and enslavement. The fact that the sisters had once owned 150 enslaved people wasn’t hidden, but it also had not been looked at in detail,” according to the report.



Earlier, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, the Sisters of Loretto, and the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine “gathered at a church in Bardstown, Kentucky, which had been built by enslaved people, and asked the descendants of the people they had owned for forgiveness.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!