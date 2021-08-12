Catholic World News

Religious leaders from 4 African countries sign joint declaration against modern slavery

August 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Human trafficking is a particularly heinous crime, as it involves the exploitation and abuse of people for profit reasons,” Father Lazarus Anondee, Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ghana, said during the signing ceremony for the declaration.

