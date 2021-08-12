Catholic World News

Papal condolences following death of Cardinal Martínez Somalo, ‘devoted collaborator of 6 popes’

August 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Spanish Cardinal Eduardo Martínez Somalo, one of the leading aides to Pope St. John Paul II, died on August 10 at the age of 94.



Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, will celebrate the funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on August 13.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!