Australian diocese withdraws controversial religious curriculum after lay protests

August 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Parramata has revised plans to implement a new religious-education curriculum in Catholic schools, after lay groups protested that the curriculum was not in keeping with Church doctrine. Bishop Vincent Long Van Nguyen said that he had decided to “pause the engagement and implementation” of the program “after significant consideration of feedback.”

