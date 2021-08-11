Catholic World News

Vatican first: phone call interrupts papal audience

August 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The regular weekly public audience of Pope Francis on August 11 was interrupted by a phone call. After the Pontiff gave his blessing, an aide brought him a cell phone. The Pope spoke on the phone briefly, then left the Paul VI auditorium, apparently to continue the conversation. He returned after a few minutes to offer his greetings to the people in attendance at the audience, as he does each Wednesday. Vatican veterans could not recall any previous occasion when a papal audience had been interrupted by a phone call. The Vatican did not disclose the subject of what was evidently an urgent call.

