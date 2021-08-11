Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke recovering from Covid

August 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke has downplayed reports that he is gravely ill, while confirming that he has tested positive for Covid. In an August 10 tweet the cardinal reported that he is “resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.” His message came after online rumors that he was gravely ill. He asked for prayers “as I begin my recovery.”

