Pakistan woman charged with blasphemy for receiving text message

August 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Pakistani woman has been charged with blasphemy, and faces life in prison, simply for receiving a text message that allegedly insulted Islam. Shagufta Rafiq was arrested in Islamabad after police discovered that she was a member of a chat group on which an offensive message was posted.

