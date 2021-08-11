Catholic World News

Poll shows religious differences in vaccine acceptance for children

August 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics are more likely than Evangelical Protestants to accept Covid vaccination of children, a new survey shows. The Public Religion Research Institute poll found that 40% of white Catholics and 48% of Hispanic Catholics were willing to vaccinate their children, while only 18% of Evangelicals took the same stand. The poll found that more than 20% of the respondents who favored vaccinating children had been influenced strongly by faith-based arguments.

