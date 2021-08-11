Catholic World News

German archbishop seeks Church advocacy for gays

August 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Heiner Koch of Berlin has promised to appoint a liaison with homosexuals, saying that he wants to ease the “problematic and painful” situation that faces gay Catholics. In a meeting with gay activists, the archbishop expressed disappointment with the Vatican’s stance against the blessing of same-sex unions, saying that “church political pressure should be exerted by means of blessing services.”

