Catholic World News

Michigan academy teaches the trades with a focus on faith

August 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Harmel Academy of the Trades, which opened in in Grand Rapids in 2020, is “the only place where a young man can live in community while he’s learning his profession, his trade, and growing in holiness in an intentional way,” according to the report. “It’s a two-year program that provides students with all the technical instruction they need to become journeymen in their trade. And it also gets them started on their apprenticeship hours on the job. “

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!