Catholic World News

Vatican message pays tribute to Spanish Civil War martyr

August 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, paid tribute to Blessed Ceferino Giménez, who was martyred in 1936 while attempting to save a priest. The layman was the first member of the Roma (Romani) people to be beatified.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

