Vatican newspaper calls for urgent action on Mediterranean migration

August 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The International Organization of Migration has released statistics on the death and repatriation of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea as they flee Libya for Italy.



These statistics “signal how urgent it is to intervene to help this humanity in search of hope,” according to an unsigned article on the front page of the August 10 edition of the Vatican newspaper.

