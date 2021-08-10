Catholic World News

British bishop: ‘World leaders must come together with urgency’ on climate change

August 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Arnold of Salford, the Lead Bishop for the Environment for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England Wales, made his remarks following the publication of a new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

