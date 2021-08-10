Catholic World News

India’s bishops lament 50th anniversary of abortion law

August 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Passed by the India’s Parliament in 1971, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act permitted abortion through the 20th week of pregnancy for several reasons, including contraceptive failure. The law has since been amended to allow for abortion in more cases.

