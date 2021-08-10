Catholic World News

1 bishop, 35 religious communities endorse ‘A Catholic Call for LGBTQ Non-Discrimination’

August 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on New Ways Ministry

CWN Editor's Note: A decade after the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops reaffirmed that New Ways Ministry dissents from Catholic teaching on homosexuality and is not a Catholic organization, the group has issued “A Home for All: A Catholic Call for LGBTQ Non-Discrimination.”



The group said that “26 US Catholic bishops who have been supportive of LGBTQ people were invited to endorse the statement. Only Bishop Thomas J. Gumbleton, a retired auxiliary bishop from the Archdiocese of Detroit, did so.”



Nearly three dozen women’s religious institutes signed the statement, as did five of the last six presidents of the Catholic Theological Society of America and the newest member of the US bishops’ National Review Board.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!