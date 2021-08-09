Catholic World News

Italian officials intercept threatening mail to Pope

August 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Italian postal officials are working to trace an envelope that was intercepted in Milan, addressed to Pope Francis, containing three bullets. The envelope was sent from France, officials said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!