A dozen founders of religious institutes under investigation, Vatican official reveals

August 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The most common allegations involve abuse of power or conscience, financial corruption or problems associated with ‘affectivity,” according to the report on comments made by Archbishop José Rodríguez Carballo, secretary of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.



The prelate referred to Iuvenescit Ecclesia [“The Church Rejuvenates”], a 2016 letter of the Congregation for the Doctrine on the Faith on the relationship between hierarchical and charismatic gifts in the life and the mission of the Church.

