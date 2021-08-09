Catholic World News

Pope reflects on Jesus’ words: ‘I am the bread of life’

August 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On August 8, the Nineteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis devoted his Sunday Angelus address to John 6:41-51, the Gospel reading of the day.



“These words of the Lord reawaken in us our amazement for the gift of the Eucharist,” the Pope said. “No one in this world, as much they might love another person, can make themselves become food for them. God did so, and does so, for us. Let us renew this amazement. Let us do so as we adore the Bread of Life, because adoration fills life with amazement.”

