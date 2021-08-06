Catholic World News

Argentina recognizes martyred bishop’s death as murder

August 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Argentine officials have acknowledged that Bishop Enrique Angelelli was murdered in 1976, changing his official death certificate to reflect the fact that he was killed by soldiers during the “dirty war” conducted by the country’s military regime. The bishop’s death had previously been logged as the result of an automobile accident; the case was reopened in 2010, as Church officials urged an investigation. In 2018, the Vatican pronounced that Bishop Angelelli had been killed out of hatred for the faith, recognizing him as a martyr.

