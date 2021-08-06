Catholic World News

Priest who stole $516K from New Jersey parish sentenced to 7 years in prison

August 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on NJ Advance Media

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Metuchen recently contracted with a company to set up a line to gather tips about suspected theft and fraud in its parishes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

