Cuban religious report detainees held without trial after protests

August 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “There are still detainees awaiting trial, under investigation and others punished with very severe penalties,” the board of directors of the Cuban Conference of Men and Women Religious said in a statement. Protests against the Communist regime began on July 11.

