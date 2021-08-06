Catholic World News

Former Buffalo seminary professor pleads guilty to stalking investigative reporter

August 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Paul Lubienecki, a layman who taught courses on Dorothy Day, Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, and Thomas Merton at Christ the King Seminary in Buffalo, reportedly said in one voicemail, “I know where you live . . . I‘m going to find you. I’m going to kill you.” Lubienecki received a Master of Arts in Pastoral Ministry from the seminary in 1992.

