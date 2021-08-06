Catholic World News

Survey: majority of Catholics do not know who McCarrick is

August 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: A survey conducted the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate found that 62% of Catholics have not heard of Theodore McCarrick, the laicized former cardinal. 1,060 Catholics—36% of whom say they received Catholic safe environment training—took part in the survey.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!