South Carolina priest placed on leave after woman files suit

August 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Greenville News

CWN Editor's Note: A woman who sought counsel from a priest of the Diocese of Charleston about her marital troubles has filed suit against the priest and the diocese, alleging that the priest groomed her for a relationship. “Voluntary consent by the parishioner in such a relationship is suspect, given the fundamental asymmetric nature of the relationship,” according to the suit.



Father Wilbroad Mwape, who came to the US from Zambia, has been placed on leave.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

