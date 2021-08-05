Catholic World News
Catholic universities in Argentina call on courts to defend the unborn from abortion law
August 05, 2021
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Abortion became legal in Argentina earlier this year.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
