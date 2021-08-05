Catholic World News

Challenge to Virginia’s Covid restrictions on worship services dismissed as moot

August 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: James Tolle, a Christian in Gainesville, VA, filed suit against Gov. Ralph Northam over his 2020 Covid executive orders. Stating that “there is no indication” that new restrictions will be adopted (p. 14), a federal district court dismissed the lawsuit.

