Catholic World News

Thousands witness Lady of La Vang statue unveiling

August 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Los Angeles Times

CWN Editor's Note: A $12.6M shrine to Our Lady of La Vang was recently dedicated at Christ Cathedral in the Diocese of Orange, CA.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!