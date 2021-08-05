Catholic World News

Urge investors away from fossil fuels, energy agency head tells Catholics

August 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, addressed the Laudato Si’ Movement on July 26. [Pope Francis devoted his second encyclical, Laudato si’ (2015), to care for our common home.]

