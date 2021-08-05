Catholic World News

Irish bishops, government clash over Covid restrictions

August 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said that he does “not approve” of plans to hold First Communion and Confirmation ceremonies despite government lockdown restrictions. Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin described the restrictions as “perplexing, as no such prohibitions are applied to other events.”



According to the report, five of the nation’s 22 bishops are “set to defy” the restrictions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!