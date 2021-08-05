Catholic World News

Report alleging ‘church for votes’ fuels tension in India

August 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In the western Indian state of Gujurat (map), candidates of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have been accused by a rival Hindu nationalist party of promising to build churches for tribal Christians in exchange for votes.

