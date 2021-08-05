Catholic World News

‘Lebanon needs a chance for a better future,’ Vatican diplomat says at international conference

August 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Miroslaw Wachowski, Undersecretary for Relations with States, represented the Holy See at an international conference on Lebanon. The conference raised $370 million for the beleaguered nation.

