Myanmar: Cardinal Bo calls for peace, and prayer to curb epidemic

August 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The only war we need to wage is against the virus,” Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangoon said on August 2. The cardinal was calling on the faithful to pray for an easing of the epidemic. At the same time he was pleading for peace, in a country still torn by the repressive aftermath of a military coup.

