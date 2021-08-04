Catholic World News

Evangelization, not proselytism: video released for August papal prayer intention

August 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on his August prayer intention (the reform of the Church), Pope Francis began, “The specific vocation of the Church is evangelization, which isn’t proselytism, no. Her vocation is evangelization; even more, the Church’s identity is evangelization.”



He also emphasized that the reform of the Church begins with the reform of ourselves, and that the Church “always has difficulties, always is in crisis, because she’s alive.”

