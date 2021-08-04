Catholic World News

New Jersey diocese sets up line to gather tips about suspected theft, fraud

August 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Through the diocese’s contracting with NAVEX Global’s EthicsPoint, a confidential reporting structure used throughout the world in private sector organizations and in dioceses across the country, people of the diocese can file a report of a suspected ethics violation in the Diocese of Metuchen or in any of its parishes, schools or cemeteries, allowing their concerns to be addressed fairly and without fear of retaliation,” the Diocese of Metuchen said in a statement.



In May, a priest of the diocese admitted to stealing $516,000 from his parish.

