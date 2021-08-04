Catholic World News

2 Catholic organizations: No vaccine mandate without conscience protections

August 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Medical Association and National Catholic Bioethics Center have issued statements on vaccine mandates, with the NCBC issuing a subsequent statement on “vaccine hesitancy.”

