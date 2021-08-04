Catholic World News

Pope Francis appoints former Taiwanese vice-president to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences

August 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Taiwan’s vice president from 2016 to 2020, Chen Chien-jen, is Catholic and a a critic of Communist China’s efforts to block Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly. His appointment thus has the potential to affect Sino-Vatican relations.



Established in 1936, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences is an advisory body whose members include non-Catholics.

