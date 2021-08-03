Catholic World News

Parents ask San Diego diocese to ease mask requirement at Catholic schools

August 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Things are getting worse, not better, and thus we want to err on the side of safety here, and the health of the children,” said Bishop Robert McElroy, who spoke with parent protestors outside the diocesan pastoral center.

