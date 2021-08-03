Catholic World News
USCCB, Catholic groups, politicians back Mississippi in court abortion case
August 03, 2021
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: Mississippi’s attorney general recently urged the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!