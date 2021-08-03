Catholic World News

US bishops’ chairmen respond to House vote to force taxpayers to fund elective abortions

August 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In a 219-208 party-line vote, the US House of Representatives approved a package of appropriations bills. The legislation, the bishops’ conference notes, “would force taxpayers to pay for elective abortions and would have the effect of forcing health care providers and professionals to perform and refer for abortion against their deeply-held beliefs, as well as forcing employers and insurers to cover and pay for abortion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!