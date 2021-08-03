Catholic World News

Follow Christ with courage and joy, Pope tells youth at Medjugorje youth festival

August 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: More than 50,000 youth and 400 priests are attending the six-day Medjugorje international youth festival, according to the festival’s organizers. The Vatican has published the full text of the Pope’s message in Croatian and Italian.

